I&B advisory to TV channels on defamatory, slanderous content

the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory on Friday. (PTI Photo/File)

Reminding private television channels about provisions of the programme code to not broadcast anything defamatory or slanderous against an individual or certain groups, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory on Friday.

The advisory said the ministry has issued various advisories in the past “to private satellite TV channels to broadcast content strictly adhering to the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995” and rules framed under it.

It drew the attention of the private TV channels to rules 6(1)(d) and 6(1)(i) of the Programme Code. It said that “the following provisions of the Programme Code which provide that no programme should contain” content including “anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendoes and half truths” or “criticises, maligns or slander any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social, public and moral life of the country”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd