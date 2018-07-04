J-K administrative reshuffle: 13 IAS officers transferred

The J&K govt transferred 13 IAS officers, including seven deputy commissioners. (File) The J&K govt transferred 13 IAS officers, including seven deputy commissioners. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir government carried out a mid-level administrative reshuffle, transferring 13 IAS officers, including seven deputy commissioners.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department last night, Asgar Hassan Samoon, Financial Commissioner, Revenue, was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, an official spokesman said.

Sarita Chauhan, Chairperson, Jammu and Kashmir Special Tribunal, was transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Higher Education Department, relieving Muhammad Javed Khan, Secretary, Technical Education, Youth Services and Sports Department of the additional charge of the post, the spokesman said.

Raj Kumar Bhagat, Commissioner/Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, was transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, he said. Salma Hamid, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, was transferred and posted as Chairperson, Jammu and Kashmir Special Tribunal.

Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretary, School Education Department, was transferred and posted as Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

Rigzian Sampheal, Secretary, Tourism Department, shall also hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

M Raju, Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, also holding the charge of Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes. Saugat Biswas, Transport Commissioner, shall also hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, till further orders.

Simrandeep Singh, Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Doda, vice Bhawani Rakwal, who will await orders of adjustment in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, relieving Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora of the additional charge of the post.

Sushma Chauhan, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba, vice Rajinder Singh Tara who will await orders of adjustment in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Ramesh Kumar, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, also holding the charge of CEO, SPV, Jammu City, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, vice Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, who will await orders of adjustment in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Muhammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, vice Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

Rahul Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, vice Muhammad Aijaz.

Showkat Aijaz Bhat, Director, Area Planning and ex-officio Special Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, vice Gazanffer Ali, who will await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Three KAS officers were also transferred in the reshuffle. Shamim Ahmad Wani, Commissioner, Commercial Taxes was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, vice Sajad Hussain Ganai, who will await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Labour Commissioner, New Delhi, was transferred and posted as Director, Rural Sanitation, vice Muhammad Nazir Sheikh, who will await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Jahangir Hashmi, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, was posted as Additional Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

