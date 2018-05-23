IAS officers in Rajasthan to read PM Modi’s speeches on ‘good governance’

The book titled as “Chintan Shivir” have been sent by the Gujarat government and will be distributed among IAS officers. (File Photo) The book titled as “Chintan Shivir” have been sent by the Gujarat government and will be distributed among IAS officers. (File Photo)

IAS officers in Rajasthan will have to read a book comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches on “good governance” during his tenure as Gujarat’s chief minister. The book will be distributed to them, a senior official told PTI on Wednesday.

According to State Personnel Secretary Bhaskar A Sawant, the copies of the book titled as “Chintan Shivir” have been sent by the Gujarat government and will be distributed among IAS officers after a formal approval by the state government.

“A file has been moved to seek permission to distribute the books among officers,” the secretary, department of personnel said.

She added that the books were sent to the chief secretary of Rajasthan by his Gujarat counterpart.

The book is a compilation of Modi’s speeches during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister from 2001 to 2014 on issues such as good governance, decision making and time management, among others.

(With PTI inputs)

