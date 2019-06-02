IAS officer tweets a controversy, NCP wants her suspension

A controversy has broken out over a tweet by 2012-batch IAS officer from Maharashtra, Nidhi Choudhari, on Mahatma Gandhi and his assassin Nathuram Godse. Taking objection to the tweet on Choudhari’s personal handle on May 17, the NCP on Saturday demanded her suspension.

Choudhari, who is currently serving as a joint municipal commissioner (Special) in the Mumbai municipality, had on May 17 tweeted, “What an exceptional celebration of the 150th birth anniversary (of Gandhi) is going on. (she had ended the sentence with a crying emoticon). High time, we remove his face from our currency, his statues from across the world, rename institutions/roads named after him! That would be a real tribute from all of us! Thank U #Godse for 30.01.1948 (sic).”

While her twitter account showed that she had deleted the post on Friday, NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad objected to it on Saturday. “We demand her immediate suspension. How can a serving IAS officer disrespect and insult the father of the nation?” he asked, citing that her tweet was also objectionable as per the service conduct rules for bureaucrats.

Contending that some people “misunderstood” it, Choudhari wrote on her Twitter account on Friday: “I have deleted my tweet of 17.05.2019 w.r.t Gandhiji because some people misunderstood it. If only they had followed my timeline since 2011 they would’ve understood that I would NEVER even dream of insulting Gandhji. I bow before him with deepest regard and will do till last breath (sic).”

When contacted, Choudhari claimed that she was a devout Gandhian. “My tweet was sarcastic. There were people who were making objectionable personal remarks against Gandhiji and were using slurs against him. My post (on May 17) was in response to that. Some people have clearly misunderstood. Why can’t they see that there was a crying emoticon at the end of the first sentence. I cannot ever think of insulting Gandhiji,” she said. Choudhari, however, admitted that she ought to have been wiser in the construction of the tweet.