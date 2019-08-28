IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan asked to join duty immediately

IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned last week to protest `denial of freedom of expression to the people of Jammu and Kashmir’, has been asked to resume duty and continue to work till his resignation is accepted.

Gopinathan, who was the secretary, power department of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, submitted resignation to the Home Ministry on August 21.

The Personnel Department of Daman and Diu has now asked him to attend the office till it is accepted.

As he was not present in Silvassa, the capital city of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, officials pasted a notice on the door of a government guest house room where he lived.