IAS officer in TN opts to retire; Oppn alleges he was being harassed

Stating that Babu’s VRS request when he was at the helm of the project raised questions, Stalin’s statement said, “Was Babu, who was in-charge of the project (BharatNet), under pressure? Is the IT minister behind this? The Chief Minister should reply.” Stating that Babu’s VRS request when he was at the helm of the project raised questions, Stalin’s statement said, “Was Babu, who was in-charge of the project (BharatNet), under pressure? Is the IT minister behind this? The Chief Minister should reply.”

Reports of an IAS officer in charge of the BharatNet rural connectivity project in Tamil Nadu opting for voluntary retirement led the Opposition DMK to question on Tuesday if he was being pressurised due to his position in the project.

Following reports that IAS officer Santhosh Babu — currently holding portfolios of director of the Tamil Virtual Academy and managing director of the Tamil Nadu Fibre Net Corporation in the IT department — had sought VRS, DMK chief M K Stalin on Tuesday issued a statement demanding that the government ensure the implementation of the BharatNet project without any political corruption.

Stating that Babu’s VRS request when he was at the helm of the project raised questions, Stalin’s statement said, “Was Babu, who was in-charge of the project (BharatNet), under pressure? Is the IT minister behind this? The Chief Minister should reply.”

While Babu did not respond to calls or messages, a senior government secretary confirmed that he had applied for VRS. “… We couldn’t independently verify reports that he was forced to make changes in the tender process for BharatNet implementation. However, the tender procedure was finished and it was uploaded online in early December. So it would have been improper even if there were attempts to make changes in the tender,” the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App