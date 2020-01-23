Haryana: IAS officer close to CM moved out of Anil Vij’s department

Sources said Vij was raising the issue of vacant post of Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana for the past couple of days. (File) Sources said Vij was raising the issue of vacant post of Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana for the past couple of days. (File)

The state government Wednesday removed a close aide of the CM from a portfolio being held by Home Minister Anil Vij. The government has withdrawn Urban Local Bodies Department from senior IAS officer V Umashankar. A 1993-batch IAS officer, Umashankar is Additional Principal Secretary to the CM. About a month back, the government had taken Home Department from R K Khullar, who is Principal Secretary to the CM.

Both IAS officers, who are known to be close to the CM, were administratively heading the important departments that fall under the portfolios of Vij as their Principal Secretary.

On December 28, 2019, a 1985-batch IAS officer Vijai Vardhan was posted as Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the post is known as Home Secretary, in place of Khullar. Sources say that the decision was taken keeping in view the desire of Vij.

Haryana has witnessing a showdown between Khattar and Vij since nine IPS officers were transferred despite disagreement shown by the Home Minister.

Umashankar’s name is included among 23 IAS officers whose posting and transfer orders were issued Wednesday. In the order, Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora had not mentioned any reason behind the move. As per the orders, now a 1987-batch IAS officer SN Roy will look after the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department as its Additional Chief Secretary.

Sources said Vij was raising the issue of vacant post of Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana for the past couple of days. On Wednesday, the government appointed a 2010-batch IAS officer Prabhjot Singh as its Mission Director. The NHM is related to health portfolio which is being looked after by Vij.

According to sources, government is likely to give green signal to the recruitment process of 457 doctors for government hospitals in Haryana. Recently, the process was halted by the government. However, Vij is learnt to have taken up the matter with the Chief Minister, who is reportedly positive over continuing the recruitment process. Vij had stated earlier that the process for doctors recruitment was started after the approval from the Chief Minister.

