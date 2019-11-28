IAS officer Ashok Khemka posted in archives dept – 53rd transfer in 28 yrs of service

DAYS AFTER Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar refused to grade senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka in his Performance Appraisal Report (PAR) for the year 2018-19, the state government on Wednesday transferred him out of the science and technology department and posted him as principal secretary of the archives, archaeology and museums department.

This is Khemka’s 53rd transfer in his 28 years of government service. He was last transferred in March this year, when he was shifted out of the Sports and Youth Affairs department, where he had spent 15 months. He was among 14 IAS officers transferred on Wednesday.

A 1991-batch IAS officer, Khemka had in October 2012 cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality and real estate developer DLF.

While the government called it a routine move, the IAS officer expressed his anguish on Twitter: “Transferred again. Back to square one. A day after we celebrated the Constitution Day, the Supreme Court order and rules have been broken once again. Some must have been pleased, after all, I have been pushed to final corner. Award of honesty is humiliation”.

For the past few years, Khemka had been struggling to get his PAR grading. Earlier this year, he had knocked on the doors of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On March 18, the division bench comprising Justices Rajiv Sharma and Kuldip Singh had said, “We are of the view that a person of such professional integrity needs to be protected as the professional integrity in our political, social and administrative system is depleting very fast”.