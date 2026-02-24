IAF’s Tejas fleet undergoes extensive checks after ground incident

The accident took place when the aircraft overshot the runway during takeoff and slid into an adjoining mud patch.

THE INDIAN Air Force’s (IAF) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fleet is undergoing extensive maintenance checks after one of the aircraft was involved in an accident at a forward air base earlier this month, sources told The Indian Express.

The accident took place when the aircraft overshot the runway during takeoff and slid into an adjoining mud patch. The pilot is learnt to have sustained injuries, and the airframe is learnt to have suffered damage.

While there was no official word from the IAF on whether the airframe will be written off following the incident, sources said the Tejas fleet is undergoing comprehensive maintenance checks, which is part of the standard operating procedure after any such incident. A decision on whether to write off the aircraft is yet to be taken.