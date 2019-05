In a first, an all-woman crew of the Indian Air Force on Monday flew a medium-lift helicopter, reported ANI.

Advertising

As part of Battle Inoculation Training mission, the crew flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter.

The crew headed by flight lieutenant Parul Bhardwaj is the first woman pilot to fly the Mi-17V5.

Co-pilot Flying Officer Aman Nidhi is the first woman Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot from Jharkhand and the third crew Flight Lieutenant Hina Jaiswal is the first woman flight engineer of the IAF.