Thursday, April 16, 2020
IAF’s Cheetah helicopter makes emergency landing in Hindon

The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. No damage to any property has been reported. Recovery aircraft was launched immediately from Hindon.

No damage to any property has been reported.

An Indian Air Force chopper had to make an emergency landing at Hindon after it developed a technical snag while on its way to Chandigarh on Thursday. No damage to any property has been reported.

“A Cheetah helicopter was proceeding from Hindon to Chandigarh on a COVID-19 task of carrying test samples of Leh. Approximately 3 NM out of Hindon, aircraft developed technical snag and carried out safe precautionary landing on Outer Ring Road highway,” IAF said in a statement.

The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. No damage to any property has been reported. Recovery aircraft was launched immediately from Hindon. The aircraft was rectified and recovered back promptly and safely at Hindon,” statement added.

