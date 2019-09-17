IAF Wing Commander Anjali Singh becomes India’s first female military diplomat

Wing Commander Anjali Singh has become the first female officer from the armed forces to be posted as a military diplomat in any of the Indian missions abroad when she joined the Indian Embassy in Moscow as a Deputy Air Attache. Anjali Singh joined the Indian Embassy in Moscow on September 10.

Advertising

“Wing Commander Anjali Singh joined @IndEmbMoscow on 10th Sep as the Deputy Air Attache. She enjoys the distinction of being the first female Indian Armed Forces Officer to be posted as a military diplomat in any of the Indian missions abroad,” the Indian Embassy in Moscow tweeted on Monday.

Singh is from the aeronautical engineering branch of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with 17 years of service. She is trained on MiG-29 aircraft.

The role of a defence attache is to assist in cooperation, training and procurement in the field of defence between the country she represents and the country in which she is posted.

Women comprise 13 per cent of the Indian Air Force’s workforce, the highest among the three armed services. In the Navy and Army, the women constitute 6 per cent and 3.80 per cent of the workforce respectively.