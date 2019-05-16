Toggle Menu
Commemorating the strike: Abhinandan’s Squadron now Falconhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/iaf-wing-commander-abhinandans-squadron-gets-falcon-slayer-patches-to-mark-f-16-kill-5728984/

Commemorating the strike: Abhinandan’s Squadron now Falcon

The 51 Squadron patch depicts a MIG-21 BISON in the foreground and a red coloured F-16 in the background under crosshairs. The other squadron's patch shows a SU-30MKI with a AMRAAM missile going past it after missing to hit it.

Patches are cloth badges which depict the squadron’s role or identity and often identify itself with an important engagement in which the squadron took part.

The MiG 21 BISON Squadron, of which Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was a part of when he took on intruding aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Jammu and Kashmir on February 27 this year and shot down a F-16 aircraft, has taken on a new sobriquet.

Adopting the name ‘Falcon Slayers’, the squadron has got special uniform patches made to commemorate the aerial fight. The F-16 that Abhinandan shot down has been named by its maker as the Falcon.

Not to be left behind, the Sukhoi-30 squadron, whose aircraft also blunted the subsequent Pakistani air attack and successfully evaded US-made AMRAAM missiles, adopted the title of the ‘AMRAAM Dodger’.

These patches are cloth badges which depict the squadron’s role or identity and often commemorate an important engagement in which the squadron took part. They also depict the type of aircraft the squadron flies.

Advertising

The 51 Squadron’s patch depicts a MIG-21 BISON in the foreground and a red coloured F-16 in the background under crosshairs. The Sukhoi squadron’s path meanwhile shows a SU-30MKI with a AMRAAM missile going past it after missing.

Patches also reflect the type of aircraft the squadron flies and are worn on flying overalls.

IAF spokesperson Group Captain Anupam Bannerjee said it was common for squadron pilots to wear patches. “Patches instill a sense of pride in not only the present generation of pilots but also the future ones. It gives a sense of achievement to the pilot,” he said.

The patches for both squadrons have been designed by young aviation enthusiast, Saurav Chordia. Though he just graduated, this isn’t the first time he is designing IAF patches.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chordia confirmed that he designed the two patches. “I got a request from the two squadrons last month and after a few changes, the final design was approved by them,” said the fresh graduate.

Originally from Assam and now based in New Delhi, the first patch Chordia designed for the IAF was for the SU-30MKI squadron when he was still in college in 2015. I have also designed the patches for the first Tejas squadron in the country, he added.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Flight makes emergency landing in Abu Dhabi after Indian man dies on board
2 Indian warships take part in international maritime defence exhibition in Singapore
3 India set to export first batch of missiles to South East Asian, Gulf countries: official