IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan returns LIVE Updates: Good to be back in my country, says pilot

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to India on Friday night after two days of captivity in Pakistan, a move widely seen as a de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Abhinandan, dressed in a suit, walked across the Zero Line at the Attari-Wagah border at 9.20 pm, about four hours later he was reportedly scheduled to return. He was accompanied by Group Captain J T Kurien, Air Advisor in the Indian High Commission, and Fareeha Bugti, Director (India) in the Pakistan Foreign Office.

“It is good to be back in my country,” was the first reaction of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he set his foot back on Indian soil.

After receiving the Pilot, Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said, “Wing Commander Abhinandan has been handed over. As per standard procedure, he will be taken for a detailed medical check-up as he had to eject from a plane.”

The repatriation triggered celebrations across the country where people had waited hours, glued to TV sets to watch the return home.