Wednesday, September 26, 2018
IAF vice chief SB Deo shoots himself in thigh accidentally

Air Marshal S B Deo was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. His condition is stable now.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 27, 2018 12:51:00 am
S B Deo had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in July.

The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal S B Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh, sources said Wednesday.

They said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. His condition is stable. He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in July.

Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

