Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
IAF vice chief accidentally shoots himself in thigh, stable

Sources said Air Marshal Deo was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. His condition is stable.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 27, 2018 7:46:10 am
Air Marshal Deo is said to have accidentally shot himself (Representational)

The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal S B Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh, sources said Wednesday.

Sources said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. His condition is stable. However, there was no official comment on the incident from the IAF.

Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in January, 2017.

