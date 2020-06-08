IAF unit designs isolation pod to evacuate patients with infectious diseases

Only indigenous materials have been used to manufacture the pod. (Express photo) Only indigenous materials have been used to manufacture the pod. (Express photo)

Chandigarh-based 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) of the Indian Air Force has designed and manufactured an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT), to evacuate critical patients with infectious diseases, such as Covid-19, from high-altitude areas or isolated and remote places.

IAF officials say the requirement of an air evacuation system with facility to prevent the spread of infectious diseases to the crew and others was felt when Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

The first prototype was developed at 3 BRD AF and has undergone various modifications. “Only indigenous materials have been used to fabricate this pod. This indigenously designed system has been developed at a cost of Rs 60,000, far lower than the imported systems costing up to Rs 60 lakh,” an IAF officer said.

The system has been developed as a lightweight isolation pod made from aviation certified material. It has a transparent and durable cast Perspex for enhanced patient visibility, which is larger, higher and wider than the existing models.

The isolation system provides for integration of medical monitoring instruments and ventilation to an intubated patient. In addition, it generates high constant negative pressure in the isolation chamber, to curb infection risk to aircrew, ground crew and healthcare workers involved in the air transportation.

The design integrates life support and monitoring instruments (defibrillator with multipara monitor, pulse oximeter, Infusion pumps etc), long arm gloves for use by health care professionals and power pack with high endurance. Design requirements have been evolved and are based on the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) and Centre for Disease Control (CDC), USA.

