IAF transports oxygen containers from Chandigarh to Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi

The Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 transport aircraft have lifted two cryogenic oxygen containers from Chandigarh to Bhubaneshwar and two containers to Ranchi.

This is part of the IAF’s drive for transportation of oxygen containers from other countries to India as well as from various cities within the country to the places where liquid oxygen is being produced. These oxygen containers would be brought back to the region by rail after they have been filled with liquid oxygen.

A senior IAF officer said that the air force has airlifted three cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore to Panagarh and six from Dubai to Panagarh. In addition a C-17 is presently airlifting three containers from Bangkok to Panagarh Air base.

IAF C-17s have also airlifted two cryogenic oxygen containers from Chandigarh to Bhubaneswar, four from Hindan to Ranchi, four from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar, two from Chandigarh to Ranchi and one from Indore to Jamnagar on Friday. The airlift of two containers from Bhopal to Ranchi, two from Lucknow to Ranchi and two containers from Jodhpur to Jamnagar has also happened.

In addition, IAF C130 airlifted Navy medical team personnel from Mumbai to Ahmedabad and have been deployed for airlifting of 75 oxygen cylinder from Baroda to Hindan.

Meanwhile, to meet the urgent requirement of oxygen in various parts of the country, DRDO is arranging big size oxygen cylinders for fulfilling requirements of different hospitals. In this regard, DRDO has handed over 75 such cylinders to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi on April 29.

These cylinders are of 80 litres water capacity each and can be pressurised up to 130 bar. Hence, each of these cylinders can store 10,000 litres of oxygen.