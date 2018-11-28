IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana; pilot ejects safely

A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in neighbouring Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district Wednesday, a defence release said. However, the trainee pilot ejected safely, it said, adding the accident occurred at around 11.45 AM.

“A Kiran Aircraft which took off from Air Force Station in Hakimpet on a routine training mission crashed today morning. The trainee pilot ejected safely,” the release said. A Court of Inquiry (CoI) will investigate the cause of accident, it added.

On November 21, a trainer aircraft of the city-based Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy crashed into an agriculture field in Mokila area near here resulting in minor injuries to the trainee pilot.

An IAF Kiran aircraft which was on a routine training mission crashed near the city in November last year too.