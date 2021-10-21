IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft crashed in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The pilot has been injured in the accident but is safe and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” IAF tweeted.

The incident took place at Mankabad, an area that lies about 8 km away from Bhind district headquarters. Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhind SP, Manoj Kumar Singh informed that it was around 10 am when the police force had assembled at the Bhind police headquarters to commemorate martyrs and ceremonial parade was underway when they learnt of the incident.

“We informed the airforce and reached the site within 10 minutes as it was only about 8 kms away and gave the pilot first aid. An air ambulance came down and the pilot has now been flown to Gwalior for further treatment,” said Singh.