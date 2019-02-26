IAF surgical strike in Pakistan: PM Modi says India in safe hands, won’t let country down

Hours after Indian forces destroyed a major JeM terror camp in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the country is in “safe hands”.

Addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Churu in Rajasthan, the prime minister began his speech saying, “I understand your enthusiasm today. You are in a different mood…I want to assure the people that the country is in safe hands. There is nothing above the nation.”

Paying tribute to jawans serving at the border, Modi also said: “My soul says today is the day to reiterate what I had expressed in 2014. I swear by my land I won’t let my country be destroyed. I will not let the country stop. I will not let the country bow down. I pledge to the motherland that I will not let her head down.”

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Churu, Rajasthan says, "Aaj aapka mijaz kuch aur lag raha hai…" pic.twitter.com/KHS0MBmMIe — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

The prime minister also said he was able to work because the party is above individuals and the country was above the party.

“Pradhan sevak is able to work because party is bigger than individuals and country is bigger than the party. We are working with the feeling to serve the people of the country,” Modi said.

He added that with the sentiment of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyan’, the country was progressing ahead.

Earlier today, India has carried out a “non-military, preemptive action” against a major terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot.

“Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary,” Ministry of External Affairs secretary Vijay Gokhale said at a press briefing in New Delhi.

In an operation that began in the early hours today, Gokhale said, a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders were eliminated. The camp was run by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

“The Government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to fight the menace of terrorism. Hence this non-military preemptive action was specifically targeted at the JeM camp. The selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualties,” Gokhale added.