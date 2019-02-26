IAF surgical strike LIVE Updates: India targets terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan

Hours after India’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale announced that the Indian Air Force, in an early morning non-military preemptive strike, destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror training camp in Balakot, Pakistan reacted saying it will give an “appropriate reply” to what it termed as “aggression” Surgical strike, balakot, mirage 2000, india crosses loc, surgical strike 26 feb, iaf strike by india, balakot surgical strike

“India committed an act of aggression. It is a violation of the LoC. I consider it a violation of the LoC, and Pakistan his right to give a suitable response in self-defence,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an emergency meeting.

Briefing the media earlier today, Gokhale said: “Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary.

“In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated. This facility at Balakot was headed by MAULANA YOUSUF AZHAR (alias USTAD GHOURI), the brother-in-law of MASOOD AZHAR, Chief of JeM.”