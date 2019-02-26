Toggle Menu
IAF surgical strike LIVE Updates: India targets terror camp in Balakot, Pakistanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/iaf-surgical-strike-2019-live-updates-today-balakot-mirage-2000-india-pakistan-5601209/

IAF surgical strike LIVE Updates: India targets terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan

IAF surgical strike on Pakistan LIVE Updates: India destroyed a terror camp run by JeM in Balakot. Pakistan Foreign MInister SM Qureshi said it would give an "appropriate response" to India's "aggression".

Surgical strike, balakot, mirage 2000, india crosses loc, surgical strike 26 feb, iaf strike by india, balakot surgical strike
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. India today carried out a surgical strike and destroyed a JeM terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

Hours after India’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale announced that the Indian Air Force, in an early morning non-military preemptive strike, destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror training camp in Balakot, Pakistan reacted saying it will give an “appropriate reply” to what it termed as “aggression” Surgical strike, balakot, mirage 2000, india crosses loc, surgical strike 26 feb, iaf strike by india, balakot surgical strike

“India committed an act of aggression. It is a violation of the LoC. I consider it a violation of the LoC, and Pakistan his right to give a suitable response in self-defence,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an emergency meeting.

Briefing the media earlier today, Gokhale said: “Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary.

“In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated. This facility at Balakot was headed by MAULANA YOUSUF AZHAR (alias USTAD GHOURI), the brother-in-law of MASOOD AZHAR, Chief of JeM.”

Live Blog

IAF surgical strike Balakot, Pakistan: Get the latest updates on reactions from India and Pakistan following an air strike on JeM terror camp.

All-party meeting at 5 pm today

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will host an all-party meeting today at 5 pm where she is likely to brief the parties on the action taken against the JeM in the early hours of Tuesday. Swaraj had, earlier today, attended a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. 

IAF air strike on JeM terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan

Get the latest updates and reactions following an air-strike destroying a JeM terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan where top commanders and fidayeen were killed. 

IAF Air Strike in Balakot, Pakistan: India early this morning conducted precision strikes on a JeM terror camp destroying it an eliminating "a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen."

Gokhale said India has repeatedly provided to Pakistan information regarding the location of training camps in Pakistan and PoJK. Pakistan, however, denies their existence. "The existence of such massive training facilities capable of training hundreds of jidhadis could not have functioned without the knowledge of Pakistan authorities," he said.

Following the strikes this morning, the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security met at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, following which Gokhale addressed the media.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IAF surgical strike in Balakot: What we know so far about attack on JeM terror camp
2 Ayodhya case: SC says even if 1 per cent chance of success, will explore mediation; defers order till March 5
3 Kerala Lottery Today Results: Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-146 results to be announced soon