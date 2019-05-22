IAF successfully test fires aerial version of BrahMos missile

The Indian Air Force Wednesday said it has successfully test-fired the aerial version of the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. The launch from the aircraft was smooth and the missile followed the desired trajectory before directly hitting the land target, the IAF said.

The 2.5 tonne air-to-surface missile has a range of around 300 km, and it will significantly enhance the IAF’s combat capability, news agency PTI quoted military officials as saying. The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

“BrahMos provides IAF the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night in any weather condition,” the IAF said in a tweet.

The missile coupled with the superlative performance of Su-30MKI gives IAF the desired strategic reach, it further said.

#RulingTheSkies : IAF successfully fired the #BrahMos air version missile from its frontline Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft today. The launch from the aircraft was smooth & the missile followed the desired trajectory before directly hitting the land target. pic.twitter.com/nXLLlPR8qJ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 22, 2019

The IAF became the first air force in the world to have successfully fired an air-launched 2.8 Mach surface attack missile of this category on a sea target on November 22, 2017.

“Today’s was the second such live launch of the weapon. The integration of the weapon on the aircraft was a very complex process involving mechanical, electrical and software modifications on aircraft,” the IAF said.

It said the software development of the aircraft was undertaken by the IAF engineers, while the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd carried out mechanical and electrical modifications on it.

“The dedicated and synergetic efforts of the IAF, Defence Research and Development Organisation, BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd and HAL have proven the capability of the nation to undertake such complex integrations,” the IAF said.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

(With inputs from PTI)