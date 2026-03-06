2 Indian Air Force personnel killed in Sukhoi crash in Assam

The Indian Air Force identified the personnel who died in the Sukhoi crash as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiMar 6, 2026 09:53 AM IST
Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar. (Source: X/@IAF_MCC)
The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed on Friday that two of its personnel, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, have lost their lives in the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI crash in Assam on Thursday evening.

The aircraft, which was on a training mission, crashed around 60 km from Jorhat, from where it had taken off, in the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong district. The Indian Air Force had stated that the aircraft had taken off from the air force station in Jorhat and lost contact at 7.42 pm on Thursday, following which a search and rescue mission was initiated.

The district police said that locals in the Bokajan sub-division of Karbi Anglong heard the sound of a crash.

“IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the IAF said in a statement issued on Friday morning.

