IAF strike on Jaish terror camp in Pakistan: How the world media reported

Days after the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama killed 40 personnel, India Tuesday conducted an air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan. “In an intelligence-led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated,” Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

Advertising

This is how the international media reported India’s “non-military preemptive action”:

Saying that it was unclear if India was able to hit anything on the Pakistani side, The New York Times termed India’s strike on terror camps in Balakot “a calculated bet” to assuage public anger following the Pulwama attack while also minimising the risk of retaliation. Further, the newspaper said, the western security officials have raised doubts over the presence of such a large-scale training camp in Pakistan presently.

It also looked at the matter in the light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections saying the “voters have demanded that New Delhi respond to the Kashmir attack with force against Pakistan.”

Advertising

The Guardian spoke of the conflicting narrative of India and Pakistan over the purpose behind the attack and the extent of any real damage. The newspaper compared the contradictory accounts of New Delhi and Islamabad of Tuesday’s air strike to the surgical strikes in Uri carried out by Indian forces in September 2016, which Pakistan continues to deny happened.

“The opposing positions allowed India to trumpet its reprisal against Pakistan without forcing Islamabad to respond in a way that might spiral into a larger conflict,” the newspaper further commented.

The Washington Post called it a “serious escalation in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours” and said that the strike is a reflection of India’s “deep frustration” with Pakistan for harbouring militants.

Talking about strained Indo-Pak relations, BBC News in its report, said, “The Indian air strikes that hit a target inside Pakistani territory have taken tensions to a dangerous level.” Stressing on the fact that the strike took place across the international border, it reported that the Indian side hit a target inside Pakistani territory, where a training camp of militants is known to have existed for several years.

Also Read | Pakistan violates Indian airspace in Rajouri, security tightened across Jammu Kashmir: Report

Commenting on Pakistan’s dismissive response to the strike, the news website said, “Pakistani officials have been underplaying the severity of the incident by describing it as a strike “across the LoC”, not one across the international border.”

China’s daily Global Times cited a report from news agency Xinhua, which was updated late afternoon local time. The report cited Pakistan military’s statement that Indian warplanes “violated the Line of Control in Kashmir region and dropped ‘payload’ hastily”.

Calling the attack an expected one, Al Jazeera said that the Indian government has been under a lot of pressure to act in the wake of the Kashmir attack. It further said that “one of the reasons it was delayed was the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the region.” The news channel also called it an anticipated action on part of India in view of the approaching General Assembly elections.

The Telegraph voiced a similar stance, in its report, saying, “Narendra Modi faces a general election this spring and has come under intense domestic pressure to respond to an attack he says was carried out by the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad.”

Also Read | Mirage, Awacs, Sukhoi, Popeye: How IAF took down Jaish training camp

Australia’s leading newspaper, The Daily Telegraph focused on the nuclear capabilities of the two nations amid escalated tensions. “If reports of the use of the Mirage 2000 jet fighter are correct, it raises a risky aspect to the raid. The jet is capable of deploying nuclear weapons. Any border crossing by these Indian warplanes could be construed by Pakistan as a nuclear first strike,” it said.

Advertising

The newspaper reported that the Australian government has urged Pakistan to take “urgent and meaningful action” against terrorist groups in its territory, including Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.