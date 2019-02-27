IAF strike: Mehbooba calls for peace, Omar says it’s time for cooler heads to prevail

After the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted airstrikes inside Pakistan on Tuesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti advocated for peace. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah termed the IAF strike a “new ballgame” and said that war is never an ideal option to resolve disputes.

In a series of tweets, Mufti said, “If my aversion to unnecessary retaliation & subsequent war makes gullible people question my nationalism then so be it. I would rather bat for peace & save lives than sacrifice countless ones just to satisfy collective egos and misplaced sense of pride & patriotism.”

In another tweet, she said that Pulwama attack has undoubtedly vitiated the nation’s atmosphere. “People are baying for blood & want revenge. But lets not forget violence begets violence. Having said that in which part of the world does advocating peace and not wanting senseless violence make one a traitor?” said Mufti.

Mufti also tweeted, “Since Pak has claimed that no casualties were reported despite IAF violating LoC, they should adopt a reconciliatory stand as opposed to further escalation. Or else, an already volatile situation will spiral out of control and as usual Kashmiris will be the biggest casualties.”

In another tweet, she added that there was mass war hysteria on Twitter & news channels. “Most of these people are ignorant who have suspended the use of common sense. But its disconcerting that educated privileged people are cheering on at the prospect of a war. This is true jahaalat,” tweeted Mufti.

Former J&K CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah posted on Twitter, “We’ve entered a whole new paradigm with the Balakote air strike. The post Uri strike was to avenge our losses, Balakote was a “preemptive strike to prevent an imminent JeM attack”. Totally new ballgame.”

Abdullah also posted that for all those looking at today’s air strikes through a political/electoral prism it might be worth remembering that PM Vajpayee (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) went in to the 1999 elections with nuclear tests and victory in Kargil under his belt & still only returned to power with a coalition.

JeM hit Indian forces & claimed the attack. In turn Indian forces hit JeM & owned that air strike. It’s now time for cooler heads to prevail. War is never an ideal option to resolve disputes. Let’s go back to the India-Saudi joint statement of last week. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2019

“So it is Balakote in KPK. That’s a strike deep inside Pakistan & is hugely embarrassing for them. Regardless of what the other side may claim was or wasn’t hit the planes crossed over, dropped their payload & flew back completely unscathed,” posted Abdullah.

Abdullah also said that the problem now becomes PM Imran Khan’s commitment to his country – “Pakistan will not think about responding, Pakistan WILL respond”. What shape will response take? Where will response be? Will India have to respond to Pakistan’s response?” he posted.