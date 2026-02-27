IAF showcases combat prowess, gives peek into Operation Sindoor missions at Exercise Vayu Shakti

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Indian Air Force demonstrated its combat prowess and firepower capabilities, and presented glimpses of missions undertaken during Operation Sindoor through simulated strikes at the Pokharan Field Firing Range under Exercise ‘Vayu Shakti’ in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.
The day-dusk-night demonstration, held in the Thar desert of western Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, among other dignitaries.
IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, senior officials of the force and others were also present.
A presentation on Operation Sindoor was made at the beginning of the exercise, followed by a detailed display of day target layouts spread across a three-kilometre area.
The simulated targets included an enemy runway, a petroleum storage facility, bunkers, radar sites, tank and armoured convoys, a communication centre, a terror camp, ammunition storage, a hangar and a command-and-control centre.
Fighter jets and attack helicopters carried out synchronised operations, displaying strategy formulation, target identification and calibrated destruction. The IAF showcased a calibrated response for controlled escalation and precision strikes as part of the simulated mission.
Jaguar and Mirage fighter aircraft struck designated targets simultaneously, replicating coordinated attack patterns demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.
A Sukhoi fighter aircraft carried out a strike on a simulated terror camp, while suppression and destruction of enemy air defence systems were demonstrated to neutralise hostile capabilities.
The demonstration also featured decoy operations and loitering missions akin to those undertaken during Operation Sindoor. A radar cluster was neutralised in a simulated strike to “blind” enemy surveillance systems.
Rapid deployment of fighters was displayed, and a simulated airborne target was successfully engaged and destroyed.
The indigenously developed HAL Light Combat Helicopter Prachand demonstrated its agility by striking a simulated refuelling point.
Apache attack helicopters, Mirage fighter jets and Mi-17 V5 helicopters also participated in the coordinated operations, underlining the IAF’s multi-platform integration capability.
Howitzer guns were deployed by Chinook helicopters in operational locations.
After a brief break, during which a live demonstration of a firefighting robotic vehicle and a musical performance were held, the event transitioned into the night phase.
A briefing was given on the night targets, including tank clusters, bunker clusters and logistics clusters, which were destroyed by Su-30 and Jaguar fighter aircraft as well as Advanced Light Helicopter Rudra.
The night operations began with precision strikes on the designated simulated targets. Integrated combat capabilities were displayed as fighters and helicopters carried out coordinated missions in low-visibility conditions.
An AKASH surface-to-air missile was also fired as part of the demonstration.
A simulated hostage rescue operation was conducted by Garud commandos and 10 PARA (SF) personnel. The commandos slithered down from a Mi-17 helicopter onto a makeshift building, positioned themselves on all four sides to assess the situation, and then entered the structure to neutralise threats and rescue hostages.
A mobile field hospital, ‘Bhishm’ was deployed to treat simulated casualties, highlighting the IAF’s role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Transport aircraft C-130J executed an assault landing for the evacuation of casualties, and air-landed operations were demonstrated.
Reinforcement operations were also carried out with additional forces inducted into the combat zone through C-295 transport aircraft to support troops engaged in the simulated battle scenario.
The demonstration culminated in a spectacular drone show. Illuminated drones formed various shapes, including the map of India, the SU-30 fighter, the S-400 system, locations of terror camps destroyed in Operation Sindoor, the Parliament of India and the IAF crest, in the night sky.
Earlier in the day, President Murmu, clad in an olive green uniform and helmet, undertook a 25-minute sortie as a co-pilot in the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’ from the Jaisalmer Air Force Station.
The helicopter flew over the Pokharan firing range ahead of the evening demonstration. Before take-off, she was briefed by the captain and waved from the cockpit.
From the cockpit, the President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, described the Prachand helicopter as “a powerful symbol of self-reliance” and extended her heartfelt greetings and gratitude to the armed forces personnel.
“I extend my heartfelt greetings and deepest gratitude to our brave soldiers. A warm salute to you, Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” she said.
The ‘Vayu Shakti’ demonstration was aimed at showcasing the IAF’s operational preparedness, precision strike capability and ability to undertake multi-domain operations in a near-realistic combat scenario.
