IAF showcases combat prowess, gives peek into Operation Sindoor missions at Exercise Vayu Shakti

Air Force Fighter planes and helicopters perform at Pokhran to witness Exercise Vayu Shakti of the Indian Air Force. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Indian Air Force demonstrated its combat prowess and firepower capabilities, and presented glimpses of missions undertaken during Operation Sindoor through simulated strikes at the Pokharan Field Firing Range under Exercise ‘Vayu Shakti’ in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

The day-dusk-night demonstration, held in the Thar desert of western Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, among other dignitaries.

IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, senior officials of the force and others were also present.

A presentation on Operation Sindoor was made at the beginning of the exercise, followed by a detailed display of day target layouts spread across a three-kilometre area.