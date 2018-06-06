Himachal: Vehicle carrying Israelis falls into gorge, IAF comes to rescue

Israelis were rescued by the Inidan Air Force on Tuesday. ( Source: IAF/twitter) Israelis were rescued by the Inidan Air Force on Tuesday. ( Source: IAF/twitter)

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday rescued three Israelis after their vehicle fell down a gorge near Kullu while en route to Rohtang Pass. All three were evacuated in an MK III chopper to a hospital in Chandigarh. The injured were accompanied by an Israeli embassy official and a medical officer, the Indian Airforce tweeted. However, one of the rescued Israelis succumbed to his injuries.

The official twitter handle of the Israeli embassy in India thanked the IAF for swiftly evacuating them.

#JaiHind! Our sincere #gratitude to the @IndianAirforce_ for lending swift support in evacuating Israeli nationals. We offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray those injured make a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/TR9HnYI490 — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) June 6, 2018

The ‘Himalayan Dragons’ based at Air Force Station Sarsawa were tasked with undertaking the challenging rescue operation.

