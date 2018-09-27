Watch: IAF carries out daring rescue of women and children tourists in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh snow: Rescued tourists aboard a Mi-17V5 helicopter Himachal Pradesh snow: Rescued tourists aboard a Mi-17V5 helicopter

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has carried out a skilfull rescue of stranded women and children at Chandrataal near Kullu in Himachal by picking them up while the helicopter was on a hover. As per information by the Western Air Command, the group of tourists were stuck at Chhota Dara on the way to Chandrataal.

Ten women tourists and three children were spotted stranded in a remote shelter near Chhota Dara on way to the popular destination Chandrataal towards Kunzom La. A Mi-17V5 helicopter was skillfully brought to hover over snow near the shelter and all ten women with three children were rescued.

A great clip of a MI-17 helicopter hovering just above the snow to pick up stranded women and children near Chandratal in Himachal. A daring rescue indeed.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/cMuAybJQa5 — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) September 27, 2018

A few male tourists still at the location were provided with food packet and relief material and medicines. All rescued women and children were brought safely to helipad at Kullu.

An IAF officer with a child after the rescue. An IAF officer with a child after the rescue.

A few tourists are reportedly sick and medical attention is being provided.

