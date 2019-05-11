IAF receives first Apache Guardian attack helicopter at Boeing facility in US

Toggle Menu
In September 2015, IAF had signed a contract with the US government and Boeing for 22 such attack choppers.

Apache Guardian chopper. (Source: Twitter)

In a significant boost to the capabilities of the Indian armed forces, the Indian Air Force (IAF) Saturday formally received the first Apache Guardian attack helicopter at Boeing production facility in Arizona’s Mesa, US. According to a statement released by the Press Information Bureau, India was represented by Air Marshal AS Butola who accepted the first chopper in a ceremony held at the production facility, in the presence of representatives of the US government.

The first batch of the AH-64E Apache attack choppers is scheduled to be shipped by July this year. IAF had signed a contract with the US government and Boeing in September 2015 for 22 such attack choppers.

The statement further stated that the helicopter has been customised to suit the IAF’s requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain. The helicopter has the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from the ground.

The ability of these helicopters, to transmit and receive the battlefield picture, to and from the weapon systems through data networking makes it a lethal acquisition. These attack helicopters will provide a significant edge in any future joint operations in support of land forces.

Selected aircrew and ground crew underwent training at the US Army training facilities in Fort Rucker, Alabama, they will be leading the operations of the Apache fleet in India.

According to a PTI report, the defence ministry has additionally approved the procurement of six AH-64E Apache helicopters, armaments, and associated equipment from Boeing at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore for the Army.

