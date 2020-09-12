IAF plans to set up Air Defence Radars in 3 Uttarakhand districts

In a meeting with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun on Friday, Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar, AOC-in-C, Central Air-Command, held a detailed discussion on the proposals and requirement of land.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to set up Air Defence Radars in three border districts of Uttarakhand including Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi.

The IAF has also proposed to develop a new advance landing ground in the state for execution of its activities in hill areas of Uttarakhand.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun on Friday, Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar, AOC-in-C, Central Air-Command, held a detailed discussion on the proposals and requirement of land. It was decided that the government and IAF will nominate their respective nodal officers who will work jointly to identify land for the set-ups.

The Air Marshal also requested Rawat to make available land for extension of airports in Pantnagar, Jolly Grant and Pithoragarh and for a new airport in Chaukhutia. He said that facilities of radar and air strips at appropriate sites in Uttarakhand were essential in view of the current situation.

The state government informed him that land has been identified in Bhaisoli village of Almora district for setting up Air Defence Radar and process for land availability will be expedited after identification of sites at other places. A senior official told The Indian Express, “IAF has given a proposal to set up Air Force Radars in three districts and are looking for a suitable site for that. They want land for advance landing ground which can be used for refuelling as well as uploading and downloading of ammunition. The state government is working in coordination with them to do the needful.”

