IAF’s MiG 21 crashes in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, pilot ejects safely

An Indian Air Force MiG aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Friday, an official told news agency PTI. Bikaner SP told the news agency that the pilot ejected safely before the MiG 21 aircraft, which was on a routine mission, crashed in Shoba Sar ki Dhani area.

While initial inputs suggest bird hit to be the likely cause, a Court of Inquiry will probe the cause of the incident.

This comes a week after a Mi-17 chopper crashed in an open field near Garend Kalan village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam. One civilian and six IAF personnel were killed in the incident.