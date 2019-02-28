PM Modi chairs ‘high level’ security meet amid India-Pakistan tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a ‘high-level’ security meeting Thursday evening at his residence amid India-Pakistan tensions. The meeting comes hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that they will release captured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan tomorrow as a ‘peace gesture’.

PTI reported that the meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with the three chiefs of staff of the Indian Army, Air Force, and the Navy.

Pakistan announced Thursday that it will free captured IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as a peace gesture, hours after a strong message from India demanding his unconditional release, largely de-escalating tensions between the two neighbours. “As a peace gesture, we have decided to release the Indian pilot in our custody,” Khan told a joint session of parliament in Islamabad called to discuss the India-Pakistan situation.

Khan’s surprise announcement to a joint session of Parliament was greeted by loud thumping of desks by the lawmakers. The cabinet meeting on security followed after a joint press conference by the senior officials of the three armed services.

In the presser, Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapur pointed out the factual inconsistencies of the Pakistani military and debunked the claims that its air force did not use US made F-16 jets in the airstrikes in Jammu and Kashmir.

AVM Kapoor stated that India has enough evidence to prove that Pakistan deployed US-made F-16 fighter jets to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has denied that F-16 was part of the operation–-as any such admission would violate US sale conditions of not letting Pakistan use F-16s in an offensive role.

Showing the proof, Kapoor said parts of Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AVRAAM), which is carried only on the F-16, was recovered east of Rajouri within the Indian territory.