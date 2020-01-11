IAF officer, dental surgeon held for calling MP Governor posing as Shah, his aide

Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

A Wing Commander in New Delhi and a Bhopal-based dental surgeon were arrested on Friday for calling Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon posing as from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his aide, to get the surgeon appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University.

The IAF officer, Kuldeep Waghela, was brought to Bhopal on Friday while the surgeon, Chandresh Kumar Shukla, was also arrested. Shukla is a member of the Dental Council of India and an office-bearer of Aarogya Bharati — an RSS-affiliated organisation. He also met Tandon a few months ago at the Raj Bhavan. He was on the panel of doctors at Raj Bhavan.

Shukla had appeared for an interview before a search committee set up for selecting the V-C. A source in the Raj Bhavan said the committee had rejected Shukla.

According to officials, Shukla and Waghela met while the latter was serving as the aide-de-camp to former governor Ramnaresh. On January 3, Shukla called the Raj Bhavan posing as Shah’s aide. Waghela then took over as Shah. “When the Governor was on the line, Waghela spoke to him posing as Shah. After the call ended, the Governor felt something was wrong and asked his staff to find out,” Additional DGP (STF) Ashok Awasthi told The Indian Express. When the Raj Bhavan staff found that no call had been made from Shah’s office, they approached the police.

On Friday, the duo was presented before a local court that remanded them in police custody for three days.

