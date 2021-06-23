IAF, Navy to conduct exercise with US carrier group from today

The Navy said in a statement that its INS Kochi and Teg, along with P8I and MiG-29K aircraft will participate in a 'Passage Exercise' with US Navy CSG Ronald Reagan during its transit through Indian Ocean Region" on June 23 and June 24.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy will participate in an exercise with a US carrier strike group (CSG) in the Indian Ocean for two days starting Wednesday.

As part of the exercise, Sukhois, Jaguars, IAF refuelling aircraft and warships and maritime patrol aircraft of the Navy will participate in the exercise.

“The Indian Naval warships along with aircraft from Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will be engaged in joint multi-domain operations with the Carrier Strike Group comprising Nimitz class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey and Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh”.

The US CSG, the air force said, is expected to field F-18 fighters and E-2C Hawkeye AEW&C aircraft. The exercise will be carried out south of Thiruvananthapuram, on the western seaboard.

Navy said the two-day exercise “aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship and cooperation by demonstrating the ability to integrate and coordinate comprehensively in maritime operations” and “high tempo operations during the exercise include advanced air defence exercises, cross deck helicopter operations and anti-submarine exercises”.