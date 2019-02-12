IAF MiG-27 crashes near Pokhran range, pilot ejects safely

A MiG 27 of the Indian Air Force crashed Tuesday evening near Pokhran range, however, the pilot had ejected safely before the fighter aircraft hit the ground.

The aircraft was on a training mission and had taken off from Jaisalmer airbase.

A court of inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Air Force. The incident comes just days after a Mirage 2000 TI aircraft crashed while on a test sortie at the old HAL airport in Bengaluru, killing both pilots.

The deceased were identified as Squadron Leader Siddharth Negi(31) and Squadron Leader Sameer Abrol(33), attached to the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment of the IAF. The crash occurred during a “take off roll’’ within the periphery of the HAL airport.

The aircraft crashed in an open, bushy area on the edge of the airfield.

(More details awaited)