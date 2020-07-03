IAF leadership discusses Ladakh situation in biannual conference

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria interacts with top IAF officers at the biannual conference on Thursday. (PTI) Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria interacts with top IAF officers at the biannual conference on Thursday. (PTI)

In the backdrop of the Ladakh standoff with China, the Indian Air Force leadership held a review of the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as it met for its biannual conference on Thursday.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria inaugurated the two-day conference though videoconferencing, “a first of its kind effort in the backdrop of the prevailing security environment and COVID-19 pandemic”.

The Senior Air Staff Officers’ Conference takes place twice a year, during which the leadership discusses issues related to the country’s security and preparedness of the Air Force.

The Air Force said in a statement that Bhadauria “appreciated the operational readiness of IAF Commands and subordinate formations” and “commended the effort put in towards integrated training of air warriors of all streams to meet the present and future operational requirements”. During the conference, the IAF said, “pointed discussions would take place towards operational capability enhancements, focused training to tackle contemporary challenges with available assets and automation efforts in the IAF”.

