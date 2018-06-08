IAF Jaguar aircraft develops snag while landing, pilot safe

The incident comes just three days after another Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Kutch in which senior IAF pilot Air Commodore Sanjai Chauhan was killed. (Express photo by Premnath Pandey/Representational photo) The incident comes just three days after another Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Kutch in which senior IAF pilot Air Commodore Sanjai Chauhan was killed. (Express photo by Premnath Pandey/Representational photo)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot had a close shave as another Jaguar fighter plane crashed after a technical snag while landing at Jamnagar air-base during a routine training mission on Friday morning. The accident comes just two days after Air Commodore Sanjai Chauhan was killed after a Jaguar plane that he was flying crashed in Kutch on Tuesday.

Citing sources in IAF, lieutenant colonel Manish Ojha, defence spokesperson in Gujarat said that the accident took place at 9:20 am when the fighter jet was returning to Jamnagar air-base after a routine training mission. “Pilot of the Jaguar aircraft safely ejected when the aircraft developed a snag during the landing phase. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident,” said the spokesperson.

Defence sources told The Indian Express the accident took place after the fighter plane had touched down and was taxiing on the runway. “While the plane was taxiing on the runway, auto-ejection took place due to some technical snag. Therefore, there was some damage to the aircraft but it was not a crash-landing as such,” they said.

“The accident took place while the plane was landing at Jamnagar air-base. The pilot ejected from the plane but has sustained minor injuries,” superintendent of police of Jamnagar, Pradish Shejul told The Indian Express.

This is a second accident involving Jaguar fighter jets from the Jamnagar air-base in three days. Air commodore Sanjai Chauhan’s aircraft had also taken off from Jamnagar air-base for a routine training mission. The IAF had ordered a court of inquiry in that incident too.

The crash in Kutch district had inured a cattle-herder on the ground and left 11 cows dead as they were hit by the falling debris of the fighter plane. However, there were no reports of injury to anybody on the ground in the incident at Jamnagar air-base on Friday.

