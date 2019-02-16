Toggle Menu
IAF carries out mega exercise at Pokhranhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/iaf-indian-air-force-carries-out-mega-exercise-vayu-shakti-at-pokhran-5587343/

IAF carries out mega exercise at Pokhran

In the Vayu Shakti exercise, the IAF showcased fire power capability of indigenously-developed platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and efficacy of the Akash surface-to-air missile and Astra air-to-air missile.

The Indian Air Force held the Vayu Shakti exercise at Pokhran Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Indian Air Force Saturday carried out a mega exercise here involving almost all variants of its fighter jets and attack helicopters, in a fire power demonstration near the border with Pakistan. The exercise came two days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said security forces have been given full freedom to retaliate against the attack.

In the Vayu Shakti exercise, the IAF showcased fire power capability of indigenously-developed platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and efficacy of the Akash surface-to-air missile and Astra air-to-air missile.

The IAF also deployed the upgraded MiG-29 fighter jet in an air-to-ground role during the exercise. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Fighter jets and helicopters hit targets during day and night. It was for the first time, the ALH and the Akash were deployed in a military exercise.

The IAF also deployed the upgraded MiG-29 fighter jet in an air-to-ground role during the exercise. A total of 137 aircraft including Su-30s, Mirage 2000s, Jaguars, Mig-21 Bison, Mig-27, Mig-29, IL78, Hercules, AN-32 aircraft participated.

Advertising

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, defence attaches of several countries and top officials of defence ministry also witnessed the exercise. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is an honorary group captain of the IAF, was also present.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Terror attack should not be an excuse to persecute or harass people from J-K: Mehbooba Mufti
2 J&K: Army major killed, jawan hurt in Nowshera IED explosion
3 Pulwama attack: Ensure security of students, residents belonging to J&K, MHA tells states