IAF fully resolved to counter any ‘misadventure’ in eastern Ladakh: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Referring to the prolonged border row with China in eastern Ladakh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Tuesday said that the present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy “no war no peace” status. “The present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy no war no peace status. Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality as you are aware,” PTI quoted Bhadauria as saying.

The IAF chief also said that the Indian Air Force has responded to the situation with rapidity and is fully resolved to counter any “misadventure” in the region.

Talking about the induction of five Rafale fighter jets into the IAF, Bhadauria said, “The recent induction of Rafale jets along with previous acquisitions of C-17 Globemaster aircraft as well as Chinook and Apache helicopters have provided the IAF with substantial tactical and strategic capability enhancement.”

“Air power will be a crucial enabler in our victory in any future conflict. It is, therefore, imperative that IAF obtains and maintains technological edge over our adversaries,” he added. The fleet has been carrying out sorties in eastern Ladakh in the last couple of weeks.

The IAF chief also said that the raising of two squadrons of light combat aircraft Tejas and integration of some indigenous weapons on Su-30 MKI combat jets in a very reduced time frame have been the “most promising” development, reflecting the country’s capabilities to develop indigenous military hardware.

On Monday, the defence ministry approved the procurement of arms and military equipment worth Rs 2,290 crore including around 72,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles from the United States, officials said. The procurement proposals were approved at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the defence ministry’s highest decision-making body on procurement.

Meanwhile, away from the India-China talks table where efforts are on to dial down tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the Indian Army has been preparing for the winter deployment of troops in the region because hopes of an early resolution of the crisis are fast receding.

India and China have around 50,000 troops each in the region, backed by tanks, artillery and air defence assets. Army sources said each will calibrate its winter deployment according to what the other side does.

