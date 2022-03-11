scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 11, 2022
Breaking News

IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine’s Sumy lands in Delhi

This is the second of the three flights being operated by India on Friday - one each by Air India, IndiGo and the IAF - from Rzezow to Delhi to bring back 600 students who have recently been evacuated from Sumy.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 11, 2022 1:50:32 pm
SumyIndia has sent three flights to Poland to bring back 600 students evacuated from Sumy. (File photo)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Poland’s Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy landed at the Hindon airbase here on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The flight, which was conducted by the IAF using its C-17 military transport plane, landed at the airbase here at 12.15 pm.

Also Read |Ukraine war update, March 10: Moscow admits for first time it sent conscripts to fight in Ukraine

This is the second of the three flights being operated by India on Friday – one each by Air India, IndiGo and the IAF – from Rzezow to Delhi to bring back 600 students who have recently been evacuated from Sumy.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The first flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, officials said.

India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine’s neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 11: Latest News

Advertisement