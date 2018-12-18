IAF flies country’s first military flight on blended biojet fuel

THE INDIAN Air Force (IAF) and Experimental Test Pilots and Test Engineers from IAF’s premier testing establishment Aircraft Systems and Testing Establishment (ASTE), flew India’s first military flight using blended bio-jet fuel on an An-32 transport aircraft in Chandigarh.

The project is a combined effort of IAF, DRDO, Directorate General Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum.

On July 27, 2018 Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of Air Staff had announced IAF’s intention to promote biojet fuels. Addressing the CII-SIDM seminar on promoting indigenised technologies, the CAS had said the IAF intended to fly the An-32 with 10 per cent biojet fuel on Jan 26, 2019 Republic Day flypast.

An IAF statement Monday said the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out extensive engine tests on the ground. This is now followed by the flight trials using 10 per cent biojet blended ATF. This fuel is made from Jatropha oil sourced from Chattisgarh Biodiesel Development Authority (CBDA) and then processed at CSIR-IIP, Dehradun.

IAF now intends to fly the An-32 transport aircraft using biojet fuel on January 26, 2019 in the Republic Day flypast.