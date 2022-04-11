IAF chopper makes new record, flies non-stop from Chandigarh to Jorhat

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook heavy-lift chopper has created a flying record by completing a non-stop helicopter sortie in India, flying from Chandigarh to Jorhat (Assam).

“The 1910 kilometre route was completed in 7 hours 30 minutes and made possible by the capabilities of Chinook along with operational planning and execution of the IAF,” a spokesperson for Western Air Command of IAF said.

The Chinook is a multi role, vertical lift platform, used for transporting men and material. It also plays an important role in humanitarian and disaster relief operations. “Rapid mobility will allow the IAF to employ this asset optimally as required,” the spokesperson added.

On March 25, 2019, the IAF had formally inducted the CH-47 (F) I Chinook heavy-lift helicopter into its inventory at a ceremony held in Air Force Station, Chandigarh.

The IAF had signed a contract with Boeing Limited in September 2015 for the supply of 15 Chinook helicopters. These have been received and deployed in Chandigarh and the North East.

The helicopter has been customised to suit IAFs future requirements and capability road map. It has a fully integrated digital cockpit management system, advanced cargo handling capabilities and electronic warfare suite.