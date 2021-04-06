IAF chopper joins ops to douse Uttarakhand forest fire

The aircraft used a 5,000-litre capacity 'Bambi bucket' to collect water from the Tehri Lake. The government claimed that the exercise controlled the fire in a large area in Fakot block.

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured of providing helicopters and personnel to douse the raging forest fires in Uttarakhand, an MI-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) joined the fire-fighting operation in Narendra Nagar forest division in Tehri Garhwal district on Monday.

The IAF chopper managed to douse fire in some parts but the operation was stopped after two-and-a-half hours following adverse weather conditions. Officials said that the operation will resume on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, 85 new forest fire incidents were reported across the state in the past 24 hours and over 165 hectares of forest area was affected, the forest department said.

Officials said the MI-17 helicopter started operation at 10 am on Monday with two rounds of recce in fire-affected Adwani and Tamiyar areas in Fakot block with IAF crew members and forest staff.

The aircraft used a 5,000-litre capacity ‘Bambi bucket’ to collect water from the Tehri Lake. The government claimed that the exercise controlled the fire in a large area in Fakot block.