IAF chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Wednesday said Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, had succumbed to injuries.

The crash near Coonoor had killed India’s most senior military officer, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others.

In a tweet Wednesday, the IAF said: “IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by his demise. “Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Singh, decorated with the Shaurya Chakra on Independence Day this year, was initially being treated for injuries at the Military Hospital in Wellington before being shifted to the Air Force Command Hospital in Bengaluru. He was undergoing treatment for serious burn injuries.

The 39-year-old hailed from a defence family, with his brother serving in the Indian Navy and his father Col (retd) KP Singh a part of the Army Air Defence. He is survived by his wife and two children.

An Mi-17V5 helicopter with 14 onboard, including the CDS and his wife, four crew members and 8 other passengers had crashed around noon, before going up in flames. Officials said local residents saw the helicopter flying at a low altitude in foggy conditions before the crash. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.