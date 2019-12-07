IAF chief at Pearl Harbor base when gunman opened fired on Dec 4, unhurt

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria was at the airbase in Hawaii, US. Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria was at the airbase in Hawaii, US.

Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, was at the same airbase in Hawaii, US, where a gunman opened fire on December 4 but he was not in the vicinity of the attack site and was safe, officials said on Friday.

ACM Bhadauria was participating in the Pacific Air Chiefs’ Symposium, 2019 (PACS 2019) at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. The symposium brings together Air Force chiefs from across the Indo-Pacific region.

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam confirmed the shooting and casualties on Twitter. It said, “Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam security forces responded to a reported shooting at a dry dock at @PHNSYIMF. Initial reports indicate the shooter & two shipyard civilian employees are deceased, & one shipyard civilian is in stable condition at a local hospital.”

It also identified the shooter in another tweet, saying: “The shooter has been identified as a male U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to the USS Columbia (SSN 771). The incident took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the shipyard’s Dry Docks 2 and 3. The base is no longer in lockdown.”

The base was put under a lockdown immediately after the incident, which was lifted after about two hours.

