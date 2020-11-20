IAF Chief flies HAL’s Light Combat Helicopter in Bengaluru

IAF Chief RK Bhadauria took a sortie onboard HAL's Light Combat Helicopter.

Air Chief Marshall Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria Friday undertook his maiden flight in the Light Advanced Helicopter (LCH) designed and developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) here. He was accompanied by HAL’s Deputy Chief Test Pilot, Wg Cdr (Retd) S P John, for the 45-minute sortie.

After the sortie, Bhadauria said, “I was able to look at the important flying characteristics and status of sensors already installed.” Further, he added that IAF was keenly looking forward to the induction of this aircraft. “I am sure HAL will give required focus on productionisation at a fast pace.”

Thanking all stakeholders of the LCH project, Bhadauria remarked, “It was a good sortie.”

After the sortie, R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL said, “HAL is geared up for productionisation of LCH to meet all the requirements of the Indian Air Force.”

The LCH production facility was inaugurated by Arun Jaitley — the then Defence Minister — in Bengaluru in August 2017 after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement of 15 LCHs from the Public Sector Understaking (PSU).

