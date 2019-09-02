Before retirement, IAF chief takes last sortie with Abhinandan Varthaman on MiG-21

Days before his retirement from the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa Monday undertook his last combat sortie on a MiG-21 aircraft with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at the Pathankot airbase in Punjab. The sortie lasted for around 30 minutes, according to news agency ANI.

After completing the sortie, Air Chief Marshal Dhanao said it was a pleasure to fly with Wing Commander Varthaman who is back as a MiG-21 instructor. “It was a pleasure for me to fly with Abhinandan because he has got his flying category back, that is what all pilots look forward to. I also ejected in 1988, it took me 9 months to get my category back. He has been back in less than 6 months,” he said.

On a lighter note, Air Chief Marshal Dhanao said he and Abhnandan had two things in common — ejecting from their aircraft and fighting Pakistan.

“Both of us have two things in common — first, both of us ejected (laughs) and second, both of us have fought Pakistanis. I fought in Kargil, he fought after Balakot. Third, I’ve flown with his father. It’s an honour for me to do my last sortie in IAF, in a fighter aircraft, with his son,” he said.

#WATCH IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flew a sortie with Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman at Air Force Station Pathankot today in a MiG-21 trainer. It's the last sortie flown by IAF Chief in a fighter aircraft before retirement.They took off around 1130 hrs for a 30 min sortie. pic.twitter.com/retSoI3EVl — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Air Chief Marshal Dhanao was a MiG-21 pilot during the 1999 Kargil War during which he commanded an IAF squadron. Abhinandan, also a MiG-21 pilot, gained fame when he shot down a Pakistani F-16 aircraft in February after the Balakot airstrike. He was held captive by Pakistan after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets. On August 15, he was conferred the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry medal.