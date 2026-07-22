‘Tech delayed is tech denied’: IAF Chief says Air Force can learn from Navy’s approach to self-reliance

Stressing the need for self-reliance across the defence ecosystem, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, said on Wednesday that “technology delayed is technology denied”.

“It’s very important to build homegrown technology. It is very important to grow, but if you have to grow and remain relevant, it has to be at the speed of relevance. If you are growing at a speed…that by the time you design and develop something and produce something…the world has moved over to a new technology, then that has no meaning,” the Indian Air Force chief said at the commissioning ceremony of INS Malvan, the second of the indigenously designed and built Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, at Karwar in Karnataka.

“So, according to me, any technology delayed is technology denied,”

He said. “All of us, who are in this field of military aviation, military sailing, or military land war, we have to realise that part. That if things have to happen, they have to happen at a pace…that we still remain relevant.”

In February last year, Air Chief Marshal Singh had expressed displeasure over delays in delivery of and upgrades to the light combat aircraft, Tejas.

Hailing the Navy for its progress and commitment towards self-reliance in shipbuilding, he said the Army and the Air Force can draw inspiration from the Navy’s model of embedding officers directly into the shipbuilding process to accelerate self-reliance.

“I am very happy to see that the Indian Navy is growing at the pace that they want to grow…adding another warship to the Indian Navy, the seventh in this year…and we have 12 more to go. We are moving closer to achieving our dream of a self-reliant India. The Indian Navy embraced this dream from the very beginning… Hum logon ne der kari hai balki (We (the Air Force) have been late, in fact). Because various sectors take different times to grow, and as far as naval shipbuilding is concerned, India has always had an edge,” the IAF chief said.

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He expressed hope that the other two services, “especially the Indian Air Force, learn a lesson from how the Indian Navy has been able to…get this whole concept right, where you have the Indian Navy officers who are embedded in shipbuilding right from the beginning.”

“Those people grow up in the same chain and become even the senior-most in those shipyards. And even after retirement, they continue to render their services. Something similar, I think, the Indian Air Force has to adopt to make sure that even in the aviation sector, our dream of being self-reliant becomes a reality and becomes a reality soon,” he said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh further called for jointness among the Army, Navy, and Air Force to ensure success in future conflicts. “I am sure this jointness…this integration, will continue to grow. We have already seen it in Operation Sindoor,” he said. “No future war is going to be fought by an individual service. All of us, whether we are in blues, whites, or OGs (olive green) or whichever colour…we are in allied services. We all have to fight together as one nation and then only we will succeed,” he added.

He said the Navy has been playing a vital role in safeguarding sea lines of communication and ensuring that trade continues unhindered. “The maritime routes decide your trade and your trade decides your destiny. We all understand how important the Indian Ocean Region is to us. So, whatever is happening in recent times around the world…is actually strengthening this concept…that unless you have your sea lines of communication free and unless you have your free trade, you will not be able to succeed as a country,” he said.