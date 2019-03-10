IAF was on mission to kill Pakistani terrorists, not bring back bodies: Sushma Swaraj

Taking a jab at the Opposition for raising questions on the Balakot air strikes that were conducted last month, Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said the Indian Air Force was on a mission ‘to kill terrorists and not collect their bodies from Pakistan’.

Advertising

While speaking at an event, the BJP leader said, “The Indian Air Force had intended to go and kill the terrorists across the border and not bring the bodies back. They were supposed to go and launch an attack and return.”

The IAF had carried out an air strike in Pakistan’s Balakot last month following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. With BJP chief Amit Shah claiming that 250 terrorists were killed in the air strikes, the Congress has been continuously seeking operational details of the actions that were undertaken.

Former Defence Minister and senior Congress leader A K Antony had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP president to not “politicise the armed forces”.

Advertising

On Friday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the IAF pilots were on a targeted mission to destroy terrorist facility in Pakistan and not go on any pleasure trip or to shower petals.